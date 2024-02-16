Type to search

Ortho-Tain invests $9.2M to expand Toa Alta operations

Contributor February 16, 2024
An Ortho-Tain employee, on the left, demonstrates one of the company’s orthodontic devices to Manuel Cidre, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico.

Ortho-Tain Enterprises, an orthodontic product manufacturer, is set to expand its operations with a $9.2 million private investment, supported by the Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC, in Spanish) Economic Incentive Fund. The expansion will allow the company to hire 10 additional employees and acquire new machinery and equipment.

Established in 1976 in Toa Alta, Ortho-Tain Enterprises specializes in developing and manufacturing removable orthodontic products for all ages to correct both aesthetic and functional dental issues.

“This is a success story of a family business that has been growing and adapting to the technological advances required by the manufacturing of medical devices, as well as the needs of the demand for dental products,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

CEO Leslie Stevens stated the design and engineering of Ortho-Tain medical devices “are unique and provide the ability to straighten teeth, as well as address poor oral habits that affect our ability to breathe properly.” 

“Ortho-Tain’s mission is to improve the overall health of children and adults, while providing stable results for life,” Stevens added.

The company reports that nine out of 10 children in Puerto Rico and the continental United States, totaling 40 million, exhibit at least one symptom of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB). This includes developmental disorders linked to patterns of inattention, hyperactivity or impulsivity, the company added, indicating conditions such as Attention Deficit Disorder/Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

The company is involved in the research and development of orthodontic products and holds more than 500 patents in the health industry.

