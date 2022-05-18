Specialized workshops seek to empower western region entrepreneurs

Friends of Puerto Rico executives are organizing the upcoming workshops.

Nonprofit organization Friends of Puerto Rico, in collaboration with the Centro para Emprendedores, will host two specialized workshops to promote entrepreneurship in the western region of the island.

The first is Business Boost — May 20-22 at the Aguadilla Business Center— focused on helping participants structure their business idea based on the Business Model Canvas, a methodology with which they will discover the value of their product, identify how to generate income, and develop a pitch to attract capital investment.

The second is the Westside Business Jumpstart, which begins during the first week of June and will offer the seven steps to register a business in Puerto Rico through text messages on the Trello platform, and with personalized advice at the Aguadilla Business Center.

“The goal of these initiatives is for all participants to come away with a robust business plan, skills to present their plan to potential investors, and other essential capabilities for them to become entrepreneurs,” said Claudia Quezada, communications, and development coordinator at Friends of Puerto Rico.

“Both programs are part of our commitment to promote entrepreneurship in the western region and throughout Puerto Rico as a driver of socioeconomic development,” she said.

As part of the Business Boost program, entrepreneurs will participate in workshops offered by experts and experienced business professionals. They will gain insights such as guided business plan development; present their business plan before a panel of entrepreneurs; practice their business pitch; join the Friends of Puerto Rico Access to Capital Mentoring Program; and leverage networking opportunities, among others.

In addition, there will be a pitch competition, in which the top three participants will receive as a prize a variety of free services that will contribute to the development of their business, including participation in a radio news segment, professional photo session, and others, organizers said..

Interested parties have until May 19 to register. Participation during the three-day workshop required. Workshops include breakfast, lunch, and dinner each day.

Meanwhile, in the Westside Business Jumpstart, participants will receive seven text messages, each with steps and instructions to follow. Upon completion of the steps and advice, participants should have successfully registered their business.

The free seven-week program is open to residents of Aguadilla, and the registration deadline is May 31.