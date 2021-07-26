Spirit Airlines adding new Atlantic City/LMM nonstop flights

Spirit is expanding direct flights between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and the US eastern seaboard.

Spirit Airlines announced it will launch direct, nonstop flights between Atlantic City in New Jersey to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) starting Oct. 31.

There will be three flights available a week to connect Puerto Rico with the Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), the carrier announced. It is also launching flights between Atlantic City and Cancún.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our first flights from Atlantic City to the Caribbean and Mexico,” said Matt Klein, chief commercial officer at Spirit Airlines.

“We know people are ready to get out and travel, and non-stop flights to popular destinations make it easy to plan a quick getaway with plenty of sun and sand,” he said.

Atlantic City’s expansion to 10 destinations is the “latest example of growth across Spirit’s network as demand for air travel increases. This summer, Spirit’s operation at ACY became 35% larger than it was in 2019,” the carrier noted.

“We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Spirit and their dedication to increasing travel opportunities to and from Atlantic City International Airport,” said Stephen F. Dougherty, South Jersey Transportation Authority executive director.

“These exciting new markets not only broaden the leisure travel options for local residents, but also provide convenient access to South Jersey, adjacent Shore points and beyond for visiting family, friends and the many tourist activities throughout the region,” he said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.