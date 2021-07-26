Ricoh Puerto Rico launches e-commerce platform for business sector

An e-commerce system provides ease of buying from anywhere, regardless of the device and thanks to faster connections. (Credit: Ksenia Kolesnikova | Dreamstime.com)

Electronic commerce was already on an upward trend, but it grew exponentially in the last year — by 300% in 2020, based on changes in consumer buying habits and the challenges faced by the markets.

In the business segment, digital channels such as video conferencing and live chat have emerged as the predominant means for a company’s purchasing process.

That said, Ricoh Puerto Rico announced the launch of its e-commerce platform for companies, called Ricoh eBusiness, so that companies “may increase their efficiency and productivity by having the opportunity to easily acquire Ricoh products and services,” said Iván Fraticelli, general manager of Ricoh Puerto Rico.

The platform is available to clients under a registration and approval process to access the site, he said.

This launch responds to the company’s recent announcement of the introduction of a new proposal for digital services through which it seeks to accelerate digital adoption across Puerto Rico and Latin America.

It is offering products and solutions that “promote human value, equipping organizations, connecting people, and unlocking the potential of talent to achieve greater digital fluency,” he said.

“The main objective of our Ricoh e-Business platform is to provide companies with a new, accessible and easy-to-use purchasing channel for purchasing their Ricoh products and services so that they can maximize their time and focus on higher value activities for increase the competitiveness of their markets,” said Fraticelli.

“E-commerce is a great opportunity for digital empowerment. Our goal is to continue supporting our clients to maximize the benefits of digital services so that they can achieve greater agility in decision-making in their companies,” he said.

What are the benefits of e-Business?

A 24/7 platform with the convenience of an e-commerce system: ease of buying from anywhere, regardless of the device and thanks to faster connections with a more agile and simple user experience:

Extensive product catalog: Offers a range of quality IT and office products, and with integrated search and comparison tools, businesses will find the perfect solutions for their business requirements;

Currently, companies can buy printers, multifunctional, accessories for printing equipment, projectors, interactive displays, and digital cameras;

Ricoh will be expanding the offering of technology services and solutions and expanding its product catalog to continue supporting companies in their digital evolution; and,

Personalized service and support: Businesses will get personalized support with any questions about products or advice on the best solutions for the requirements of each company.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.