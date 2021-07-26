Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport posts ‘strongest recovery’ for parent company

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 26, 2021
Share
During the second quarter of 2021, nearly 2.7 million passengers used the LMM facility.

The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM) posted the strongest recovery related to passenger traffic, exceeding second quarter 2019 levels by 10% driven by a high double-digit increase in domestic traffic, which more than offset a weaker international performance, Adolfo Castro-Rivas, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, confirmed

The Mexican firm, known as ASUR, is the parent company of Aerostar, which operates the LMM.

During the second quarter of 2021, nearly 2.7 million passengers used the LMM facility, which represented a seven-fold growth when compared to the 335,606 passengers recorded during the same year-ago quarter.

Castro-Rivas made his comments while discussing the company’s second quarter 2021 results, which include its airport operations in Colombia and Mexico as well. Overall, he said passenger traffic in the second quarter of 2021 continued to gradually recover to 14.4% below pre-pandemic levels of the second quarter of 2019, which is the period the company is using to compare numbers, given that most airports were closed during a significant period in 2020 due to COVID-19.

By country of operations, second quarter of 2021 passenger traffic compared to 2Q19 levels were as follows:

  • Mexico: declined 16.3%, with domestic and international traffic down 12.1% and 20.4%, respectively
  • Puerto Rico (Aerostar): increased 10.5%, with domestic traffic up 19.3% and international traffic down 58.1%
  • Colombia: declined 29.6%, with domestic and international traffic down 30.6% and 24.5%, respectively.

During the analysis of the results, Castro-Rivas said the company invested about $3 million in capital improvements to LMM during the second quarter, as Aerostar undertakes previously reported maintenance repairs to runways and taxiways at Puerto Rico’s main air hub.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Passenger traffic at LMM airport exceeds pre-pandemic levels for May
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez June 8, 2021
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport up 42.9% Y-O-Y in March
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 8, 2021
CBP introduces Simplified Arrival process at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport
Contributor March 29, 2021
jetBlue, Aerostar facilitating COVID-19 testing at LMM airport
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez January 29, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Passenger traffic at LMM airport exceeds pre-pandemic levels for May
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport up 42.9% Y-O-Y in March
CBP introduces Simplified Arrival process at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport
jetBlue, Aerostar facilitating COVID-19 testing at LMM airport
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.