Aerostar Puerto Rico hosts Girls in Aviation Day at Muñoz Marín Airport

NIMB Staff November 8, 2023
A group of young women listens to a female pilot discuss the benefits of an aviation career.

Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport will host the Girls in Aviation Day to inform girls and young women about the airline industry.

The airport’s operator, Aerostar Puerto Rico, and the Women in Aviation International, Puerto Rico chapter (WAI-PR), are collaborating to encourage young women’s entry into the aviation field. They will celebrate the event on Nov. 11 at the airport in Carolina, with more than 400 students aged 10 to 17 participating.

The nonprofit Women in Aviation International was founded in 1990 to advance women in aviation-related careers. It has 30,000 members in 31 countries, including Puerto Rico. 

The airport will offer talks, interactive games, exhibitions and activities as part of an educational program in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The event will begin with Puerto Rican Olga E. Custodio, a pioneering woman pilot in commercial and military aviation in the Americas, as a speaker. Custodio, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, was a T-38 combat aircraft pilot and is known for her professional and personal achievements as a coach and speaker and as a community leader who promotes aviation studies among young girls and women.

“This year, the airport is proud to host Girls in Aviation Day, consisting of a series of activities that provide leadership tools to students and show them the career opportunities that the world of aviation offers them,” Aerostar Puerto Rico President Jorge Hernández said in a media release. “The support we give to the organization helps us advance our commitment to women and their professional development in occupations within the air transport industry.”

WAI-PR will also award four scholarships of $1,000 each to support young women’s aviation studies.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
