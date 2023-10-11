Type to search

In-Brief

Puerto Rico’s Muñoz Marín Airport achieves carbon reduction certification

NIMB Staff October 11, 2023
The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico

The Luis Muñoz Marín Airport has been recognized by the international airport community for its advancements in strategies to reduce carbon emissions through energy efficiency, on its path toward more sustainable operations.

Jorge Hernández, president of Aerostar Puerto Rico, the airport’s operator, received the certification for reaching Level 1 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program from the Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA).

The carbon footprint is an environmental indicator that reflects the total greenhouse gas emissions from an activity, in this case, airport operations, and is one of the leading causes of global warming.

“We are pleased to receive this distinction, which reaffirms our commitment to airport sustainability before the global industry,” Hernández said. “It marks the beginning of our journey to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and become a green airport.”

Hernández explained that to reach the first level, the program required that the airport complete an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions to determine its carbon footprint.

“This is a critical first step,” Hernández said. “Knowing what and how many sources of emissions exist will allow us to develop a plan with emission reduction strategies, sustainably, in the short, medium and long term.”

Hernández received the distinction from the chief executive officer and the president of the ACI-NA Board, Kevin Burke and Sam Samaddar, respectively, during the Annual Council Conference held in Long Beach, California. 

This year, the organization marked its 75th anniversary, celebrating its role in elevating standards and promoting professional excellence in airport management, operations and customer service. 

The Airport Carbon Accreditation Program is industry recognized globally. It was designed to incentivize and acknowledge airports’ efforts to manage and reduce their CO2 emissions. It independently evaluates the initiatives of participating airports, which must be certified at six levels. In the region, only about 15% of airports have achieved some level of certification.

Hernández also played a prominent role at the council’s annual conference. He was honored as a guest speaker of the international organization at the “Resiliency: Bending, but Not Breaking” conference, where he shared strategies employed by Puerto Rico’ primary airport to improve its resilience to current and future challenges.

Joining him on the “Airport Resiliency – Recovery Stories” panel were Joyce Carter, president of Halifax International Airport Authority, and Chad R. Makovsky, director of aviation services for the city of Phoenix.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Ponce Health Sciences University’s nursing program gets accreditation
Contributor December 7, 2021
MMM gets national re-accreditation for quality services
Contributor April 6, 2017
UPR-Río Piedras earns int’l accreditation in business
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 6, 2013
CofC obtains national accreditation from U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 23, 2012

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

This job fair reflects UPPR’s ongoing commitment to the academic and professional excellence of our students and graduates. It is an exceptional opportunity for our youth and the general public to connect with industry leaders and take their first steps towards successful and meaningful careers.

Dr. Angie Escalante, director of the IDEA Center at the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico (UPPR), discussing the university’s upcoming job fair on Oct. 17, which aims to connect students, graduates and the public with prospective employers from various fields.

Related Stories

Ponce Health Sciences University’s nursing program gets accreditation
MMM gets national re-accreditation for quality services
UPR-Río Piedras earns int’l accreditation in business
CofC obtains national accreditation from U.S. Chamber of Commerce
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.