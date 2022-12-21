Type to search

State Dept. unveils redesigned online Puerto Rico Registry of Corporations

Contributor December 21, 2022
The platform has an intuitive design that will allow the user to file annual reports and make payments.

To modernize and organize the transactions for filing annual reports and license payments, the Puerto Rico State Department unveiled a redesigned online platform for the Electronic Registry of Corporations and Entities, Secretary of State, Omar J. Marrero announced.

“After the launch of the improvements to the Electronic Registry of Corporations and Entities in the summer, the State Department now unveils this phase of improvements, which are focused on optimizing the user experience when filing annual reports for corporations and when paying their licenses,” he said.

“These improvements are part of our ‘Impacto de Estado’ initiative through which we seek to improve the user experience and provide the necessary tools to businesses to comply with administrative duties without the need to go to our offices,” said Marrero.

These improvements are added to the agency’s recently renovated website that launched early December. It has a modern design adaptable to computers, mobile phones, and tablets.

