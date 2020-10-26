Study: 82% of people believe robots can support their mental health better than humans

October 26, 2020 229

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

The COVID-19 pandemic has created the most stressful year in history and negatively affected the mental health of 78% of the global workforce, according to a study from Oracle and Workplace Intelligence, a research and development, human resources consulting firm.

The study of more than 12,000 employees, managers, human resources leaders and C-level executives in 11 countries found that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased stress, anxiety and burnout in the workplace for people of all the world, and they prefer robots to other people to help.

According to the study, 85% of people surveyed said their mental health problems at work negatively affect their family life. Meanwhile, 76% of people believe that companies should do more to support the mental health of their workforce.

“The global pandemic has exacerbated mental health problems in the workplace and the impact is not limited to professional life; people are also feeling the effects at home,” according to the study.

The most common repercussions were lack of sleep (40%), poor physical health (35%), reduced sleep at home (33%), suffering in family relationships (30%), and isolation of friends (28%), the study found.

Meanwhile, as the lines between the personal and professional worlds have increasingly blurred with people working remotely, 35% of people work more than 40 hours a week and 25% of people have been exhausted due to overwork.

“With the new expectations of remote work and the blurred lines between personal and professional life, the cost of COVID-19 in our mental health is significant, and it is something with which workers in all industries and countries are grappling,” said Dan Schawbel, Managing Partner at Workplace Intelligence.

“The pandemic has put mental health front and center; it is the biggest workforce problem of our time and it will be for the next decade. The results of our study show how widespread this problem has become and why now is the time for organizations to start talking about it and exploring new solutions,” he said.

For the full results of the study, click HERE.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.