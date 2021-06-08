Suiza Dairy expands operations, adds to production line to Aguadilla plant

Suiza Dairy is launching two new UHT and two ESL fluid milk products.

Dairy producer Suiza Dairy announced an expansion of its manufacturing plant in Aguadilla to add new state-of-the-art equipment to integrate new products, company executives said.

The new products are the result of a two-year expansion at Suiza Dairy’s Aguadilla plant, known as Planta Vida, where in 2019 it unveiled a $42 million upgrade. Since then, the company has continued to pump money into it, reaching $50 million this year, said Ralphie Quiles, the company’s commercial director.

“As a supplement for a healthy diet, we launched the X-TRA ESL [Extended Shelf Life] line of milks, with the Essential X-TRA Calcium and X-TRA Protein varieties,” Quiles said. “Also, the only 48 oz UHT family-sized packaging.”

“Through this expansion to our product portfolio, we strengthen our position in the island’s dairy industry and strengthen our commitment to the island’s livestock industry,” he said.

Karina García-Franceschi, marketing director for Suiza Dairy, predicted a spike in milk consumption this year.

“Last year, despite the obstacles of the pandemic, we saw a growth in the consumption of fluid milks. We continue to identify market needs and innovate to bring a product 100% made in Puerto Rico with the attributes and quality standards that identify us,” she said.

As part of its growth, Suiza Dairy installed a fully aseptic high-tech plant, including a dry-technology aseptic direct injection processor and filler, which uses 10 times less water, to produce its ESL products. Two new UHT and two ESL products are being launched.

The changes at the plant will generate an unspecified number of direct and indirect jobs at the Aguadilla plant, where it is operating 24/7.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.