Sun West Mortgage offers 50 scholarships for mortgage originators

December 31, 2019 145

Sun West Mortgage Co. announced it will be granting 50 full scholarships for people interested in starting a career in mortgage banking, covering the cost of the course and the exam, and also guaranteeing a job at the bank to all those who pass the licensing exam.

The 50 scholarships offered by Sun West include: the 20-hour Secure and Fair Enforcement Act course required to obtain a mortgage originator license, which will be offered by Prof. Cathy Guinn of OnCourse Learning at Sun West’s headquarters in Guaynabo; the cost of the review for the exam; and the federal revalidation to all who have successfully completed the course.

“Although the value of the scholarships is important and represents an opportunity for all those who take the course, the greatest value we offer is guaranteeing a job at Sun West Mortgage to all those who pass the federal exam,” said Luis Raúl Padilla, vice president mortgage bank executive.

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Act that requires education and an exam to obtain a mortgage originator license, must be completed through a Nationwide Multi-State Licensing System and Registry-licensed provider to do business in the U.S. mainland, including Puerto Rico.

Sun West Mortgage will be evaluating the resumés submitted through red@swmc.com, until Jan. 10. The course will begin Feb. 17 and includes 20 hours of training — five days of classes and a review on the sixth day. Selected candidates who complete the 20 hours, will be automatically registered to take the federal exam on the week of Feb. 24-28.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.