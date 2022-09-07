SuperMax grocery store chain names new president

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Jorge Hernández



Puerto Rican grocery store chain SuperMax announced the appointment of a new President, Jorge Hernández, effective Sept. 12.

Steven Lausell, Chairman of the Board of Supermercados Máximo, which manages SuperMax, said Hernández “has vast experience as a high-level executive in the food retail industry in different formats.”

“SuperMax has been a successful company since its inception in 2002, and we believe that, thanks to his experience and values, [Hernández] has the credentials to be instrumental in taking SuperMax to the next level of development,” said Lausell.

“From an operational and financial perspective, the SuperMax team is in an excellent position to take advantage of the opportunities and handle the challenges that the future brings,” said Hernández. “”I’m extremely motivated with this new task.”

Meanwhile, Supermax’s current president, José Revuelta, who has held this position for the last 17 years, will remain as a shareholder and member of the Board.

“Revuelta’s management over the years has been instrumental in our success,” said Lausell.

SuperMax has marked several milestones since its inception, including establishing The House, a store specializing in wines, spirits and beers, and launching the Supermax Online service in 2016.