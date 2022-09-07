Impactivo CEO featured in Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs magazine

Impactivo CEO Maria Levis.

Impactivo LLC, a social impact health tech and data-based consultancy with a mission of transforming health systems, announced that its CEO Maria Levis will be featured in the Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs magazine.

Named one of the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders by the International Federation for the Advancement of Healthcare, Levis, who founded Impactivo, has worked at the intersection of health and social innovation for almost 25 years.

In 2010, she launched a Puerto Rico-based company as social impact health tech and data-based consultancy committed to amplifying patient voices and creating pathways that transform health systems to address and personalize population’s needs.

“There are so many challenges in the world, we whatever we can to be a light. That is why we are on a mission to bring people back to what’s most important — their health,” she said.

To this end, the team at Impactivo develops and deploys community and patient-centered solutions through data, training, technical assistance, and technology. To date, the firm states that it has worked with more than 4,000 health professionals, dozens of health centers, and hospitals in medically underserved communities on patient-centered care models, virtual care, quality improvement, burnout prevention, behavioral health integration, sustainability, and other initiatives.

Meanwhile, the firm is also marking another milestone as it was recently awarded a patent for its SMART PCMH Technology. The invention, called “Method for recommending continuing education to health professionals based on patient outcomes was patented on April 26, 2022, with the U.S. Patent No. 11,315,691.

The PCMH model is an approach to delivering high-quality, cost-effective primary care. Using a patient-centered, culturally appropriate, and team-based approach, the PCMH model coordinates patient care across the health system.

The model has been associated with effective chronic disease management, increased patient and provider satisfaction, cost savings, improved quality of care, and increased preventive care, particularly for those with the greatest need.

“Impactivo believes that methods and systems for providing health professionals with continued education are based on performance gaps identified from patient data available in transactional systems of record,” it stated.

The methods can include creating a repository of educational material, measuring patient and team level performance gaps, associating the identified performance gaps with appropriate educational material, alerting the person about the appropriate educational material, capturing a user’s interaction with the educational materials, and issuing credits or rewards for substantial consumption of the educational materials.

Levis holds a master’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in public health from Harvard University, a Data Science Certification from Johns Hopkins University, is a NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Certified Content Expert, and a Certified Fundraiser Executive.

She’s a fellow of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Leadership Academy for the Public’s Health, and an author for Health Affairs, the American Public Health Association, and the Harvard Medical School Primary Care Blog.