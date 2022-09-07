Plaza Carolina to host 3rd annual Comic Blast event

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Plaza Carolina is inviting families, fans, and art enthusiasts to experience the third edition of the Comic Blast, an event entirely dedicated to comics, anime, and popular culture, scheduled for Sept. 10-11.

With a series of family-friendly activities and pop-culture-inspired exhibits, Plaza Carolina “will celebrate the artistic prowess and community surrounding everyone’s’ favorite superheroes,” it stated, noting that admission is free.

Eventgoers will have the opportunity to interact with 25 local collectors and sellers, artists, cosplayers and four Star Wars groups and one group of superheroes. Audiences will be able to learn behind-the-scenes stories in interviews with local artists, while kids can enjoy a face painting booth.

DJ Dead Star and local band Tierra Luna will provide the musical entertainment.

Specific events hosted in the mall’s Central court, Capri Court and JCPenney Court include:

Cosplayer contest : Visitors can show off their superhero costumes for a chance to win a $500 cash prize. The cosplayer contest is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Sept. 10. The entrance of cosplayers to the mall will be by Forever 21 and Caribbean Cinemas.

: Visitors can show off their superhero costumes for a chance to win a $500 cash prize. The cosplayer contest is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Sept. 10. The entrance of cosplayers to the mall will be by Forever 21 and Caribbean Cinemas. Card and video game tournament : Registration for the Yu-gi-oh and Pokemon tournament is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 10 and the tournament will begin at 1 p.m. The video game tournament will be Sept. 11 in the JCPenney Atrium.

: Registration for the Yu-gi-oh and Pokemon tournament is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 10 and the tournament will begin at 1 p.m. The video game tournament will be Sept. 11 in the JCPenney Atrium. Short films: Students of the Central Specialized School of Visual Arts will show their creative animation and cinema short films for the first time in a shopping center Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. in Central Atrium.