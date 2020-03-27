SuperMax, Ralph’s supermarkets install acrylic panes at registers

March 27, 2020 208

Two local grocers — SuperMax and Ralph’s — announced they will be outfitting their cash registers with protective acrylic panes to try to curb the coronavirus COVID-19 contagion between employees and clients.

SuperMax will install their panes today at five registers per store to start, as well as the customer service desk, with plans to eventually include all of the contact points, SuperMax President José Revuelta said.

This is a measure that establishments have already adopted in Europe, where the contagion of the epidemic is much more advanced than in Puerto Rico, Revuelta said.

Meanwhile, Ralph’s Supermercado y Mayorista already has acrylic panes installed at its Humacao store and will continue putting them up at its other 11 stores, said José Soto, company president.

Supermercados Selectos to buy local crops In related supermarket news, Supermercados Selectos announced that due to the reduction in the island’s points of sale due to the measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, it will support local farmers by buying their crops, said Mayreg Rodríguez, executive director of the Puerto Rican chain.

She urged farms with a high production volume to call Selectos’ headquarters, where they will accept their products. Farmers who harvest on a smaller scale will be able to go directly to the 35 stores located around the island.

“Now, more than ever, Puerto Rico needs a strengthened agricultural sector. At Selectos we reiterate our commitment to this local sector that, against all odds, strives to provide us with healthy and fresh food,” said Rodríguez.