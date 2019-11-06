Supermercados Amigo pumps $7.8M to improve shopping experience at its 12 stores

November 6, 2019 179

Supermercados Amigo announced it invested $7.8 million in the remodeling of its 12 stores islandwide to improve the shopping experience through innovation.

As part of the renovation, stores have new paint and signage on the outside and inside, as well as a mini deli area, refrigerators with fresh-cut fruits and a greater variety and quantity of merchandise, including local products.

The fruit and vegetable department has also been updated to make it easier to pick up these products, many of which are harvested on the island, company officials said.

The remodeling also includes adding new shelving, counters, signage, “Scan and Go” terminals, and an LED lighting system to support Amigo’s energy conservation plans.

“Through this multimillion-dollar investment, we’re not only providing our customers with more modern, comfortable and enjoyable facilities that make buying easier, but also reaffirm our intention to continue contributing to the creation and retention of jobs and boost retail activity to contribute to Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said Iván Báez, director of public and government affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico, parent company of Supermercados Amigo.

Amigo has stores in Guaynabo, Guayama, Dorado, Lomas Verdes, Levittown, Rexville, Las Catalinas, Luquillo, Los Paseos, Juncos, Montesol (Fajardo) and San Lorenzo.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.