Sygnus Capital expands in Puerto Rico with M&A, advisory services

Jesús Daniel Mattei, vice president of Sygnus

The new unit offers support to family-owned and midsized businesses with valuations, strategic planning and deal execution.

Sygnus Capital Puerto Rico has expanded its services with the launch of a new advisory unit focused on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and corporate finance advisory.

The new Advisory Services Unit focuses on supporting privately owned small and medium-sized businesses, particularly family-owned enterprises, during key transitions.

“At Sygnus, we recognize the critical role that family businesses play in the local economy. Many of these businesses are at a crossroads, facing decisions about succession planning, business expansion, or potential sale,” said Jesús Daniel Mattei, vice president of Sygnus.

Sygnus offers tailored business valuation and strategic guidance to help owners maximize both financial and operational outcomes. The unit’s services include in-depth valuations and hands-on support throughout the M&A process, from early planning through deal execution.

“With our deep expertise in alternative investments and financial advisory, we are well-positioned to guide business owners through complex transactions, ensuring they achieve the best possible outcomes for their companies and legacies,” he said.

The firm says the new offering is designed to fill a gap in the market by delivering sophisticated financial guidance without the scale or bureaucracy of larger institutions. Sygnus expects the unit to contribute meaningfully to Puerto Rico’s evolving economic landscape.

Sygnus entered the Puerto Rico market through its acquisition and rebranding of Acrecent Financial. The firm’s services also include private credit, real estate financing, private equity and impact investing.