Type to search

In-Brief

T-Mobile adds employees to focus on enhancing customer experience

Contributor December 7, 2023
T-Mobile is expanding its team in Puerto Rico by adding dedicated Virtual Sales (VR) experts who will be available to assist customers and businesses looking to acquire T-Mobile services and products.

T-Mobile Puerto Rico has announced an increase in its workforce, hiring professionals specialized in identifying communication products and services that align with the current needs and preferences of consumers. This service is available through a single call, among other options.

The carrier did not reveal the number of people it has added to its ranks to provide the new services.

“We’re committed to expanding our services and resources to provide our customers the best attention and support on all possible platforms and channels. We want our customers to have the freedom to choose how they want to interact with us,” said Jorge Martel, general manager of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

T-Mobile is expanding its team in Puerto Rico by adding Virtual Sales (VR) experts, who will assist customers and businesses looking to acquire T-Mobile services and products. This growth is expected to result in a quicker and more efficient customer experience, including the ability to schedule calls for consumers’ convenience.

Furthermore, the T-Mobile for Business team is growing by adding new sales and customer service professionals to support both new and existing customers. The investment in resources will ensure the evolving needs of the company’s customers are met more effectively, the carrier stated.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Baleària plans to launch Puerto Rico/DR ferry service in 2024
Contributor December 7, 2023
USDA calls on applicants for Rural Business Development Grant program
Contributor December 7, 2023
Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy opens this month in Isla Verde
Contributor December 6, 2023
Puerto Rico’s manufacturing sector creates 7,500 new jobs Y-O-Y in Q2
Contributor December 6, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

As awareness about the importance of supporting local businesses grows, the ‘Miércoles Naranja’ (Orange Wednesday) initiative now extends to the entire month of November. We all win by shopping ‘local’; specifically, by supporting the small and medium-sized business sector, which generates the majority of direct jobs in our economy.” 

Lourdes Aponte, president of the United Retailers Center, commenting on the 12th edition of Santa’s List, a survey conducted by ad agency Arteaga & Arteaga. Among its findings, the survey’s report points to six sales opportunities for businesses during the holiday season. These include “Miércoles Naranja” (Orange Wednesday), the period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 coinciding with the distribution of Christmas bonuses, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the weeks leading up to Christmas and Three Kings Day.

Related Stories

Baleària plans to launch Puerto Rico/DR ferry service in 2024
USDA calls on applicants for Rural Business Development Grant program
Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy opens this month in Isla Verde
Puerto Rico’s manufacturing sector creates 7,500 new jobs Y-O-Y in Q2
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.