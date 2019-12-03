T-Mobile launches 5G network across P.R., Vieques and Culebra

December 3, 2019 112

T-Mobile announced the launch of Puerto Rico’s first 5G wireless network, which blankets areas in every town, including Vieques and Culebra, Jorge Martel, general manager of the island’s operation, confirmed.

Puerto Rico became one of the first markets in the U.S. mainland, and the world, to offer 5G technology, he said.

“Today T-Mobile fulfills its commitment to position Puerto Rico as a center of innovation and technology, by announcing the arrival of 5G, with compatible equipment to enjoy the network,” said Martel.

“It fills us with enormous pride that Puerto Ricans in areas of the 78 municipalities can have T-Mobile’s 5G technology within their reach,” he said.

T-Mobile’s 5G network covers more than 200 million people and more than 5,000 cities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland. In Puerto Rico, it covers 80% of the residents and 3,200 square miles.

“While others leave and abandon their customers, we reinforce our commitment to turn Puerto Rico into a center of technology and innovation, bringing our people the first, only and true 5G network,” he said, taking a dig at AT&T, which announced its decision to sell its local operation a few months ago.

“Because of this, there is no better time to join the T-Mobile 5G network. Those who are not with T-Mobile cannot be left out. Customers will not pay a penny more for access to the 5G network,” Martel said.

Starting effectively, T-Mobile customers will be to go online to pre-order two compatible devices for 5G technology: the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, exclusive to T-Mobile; and the Samsung Galaxy Note10 + 5G. The devices will be available in stores Dec. 6.