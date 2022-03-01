Type to search

Target Rent a Car marks opening of its new operation in Palmas del Mar

Contributor March 1, 2022
Target Rent a Car recruited more than 15 employees for the new operation.

Car rental operation Target Rent a Car announced the recent opening of its new location in Palmas del Mar in Humacao, offering a broad fleet of vehicles for eastern Puerto Rico residents.

Target Rent a Car is dedicated to vehicle rentals, which include small, medium and luxury cars, vans, pickups, and golf carts. In addition, it has a full fleet of commercial trucks, for customers who need more space for their transportation.

Agustín Cabrer and Enrique Blanco, owners of Target Rent a Car, recruited more than 15 employees for the new operation, which will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“We’re more than excited about the opening of our new location in Palmas del Mar. For us it’s an important market that helped us grow our brand and at the same time we needed a larger space to be able to serve our customers more diligently,” Cabrer said.

