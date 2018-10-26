Rock Solid Technologies exports technology to New Orleans

October 26, 2018 324

Puerto Rican software engineering company, Rock Solid Technologies Inc., continues its expansion efforts to North America after competing and being selected as a provider of citizen service software (311) for the city of New Orleans, Louisiana.

New Orleans now joins other locations where Rock Solid has a presence, namely Ontario, Canada, Panama and more than 35 municipalities in Puerto Rico, the company confirmed.

Rock Solid was chosen to install the system in New Orleans on Oct. 22, after competing against Oracle, Salesforce, Motorola Solutions, Verint, KPMG, and Deloitte.

Soon citizens of New Orleans, which has a population of approximately 400,000 citizens, will be able to make requests or suggestions to the city through different channels such as email, text message, social networks, web portal, and a mobile application.

Among the most important features is the module that identifies citizen complaints through social networks. RESPOND allows a direct integration with social media such as Facebook, where residents, through a post, can make claims on the official page of the city of New Orleans, from which a case will be created automatically. The functionality makes it possible to observe and analyze the level of satisfaction and citizen concerns.

RESPOND will also offer New Orleans its business intelligence tool so its officials can consult reports instantly about open, pending, and/or closed cases.

“Our vision is to have a product that supports the government in order to effectively address the management of the relationship with its citizens. This is a common need in all parts of the world,” said Omar Rosario, product manager of RESPOND.

Created in Puerto Rico and in its seventh generation, RESPOND has been awarded by Microsoft and other organizations on multiple occasions.

Rock Solid Technologies is committed in continuing to offer state-of-the-art solutions to the world, said company Vice President Ángel L. Pérez, adding that by “exporting Puerto Rican technology developed by local talent, we demonstrate our commitment to Puerto Rico to continue contributing to our economic development.”