Tijuana’s Bar & Grill Corp. chief named P.R.’s ‘Small Business Person of the Year’

Alex Gómez, president of Tijuana’s Bar & Grill Corp. has been named Puerto Rico’s Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration, the agency announced.

SBA Administrator Linda McMahon announced the winners from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, who will be formally recognized in ceremonies in Washington, D.C. on April 29-30.

They will be honored with their individual award along with special recognition of the three runners-up and the naming of the 2018 National Small Business Person of the Year.

“It is my honor and distinct pleasure to announce the 52 winners from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico,” McMahon said. “These small business owners define entrepreneurial spirit and best represent the 30 million small businesses that are the backbone and economic engine of our economy. I look forward to welcoming the winners to Washington next month when they are officially honored for their achievements.”

Each year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week. National Small Business Week is set as the first week in May, and this year the dates are April 29–May 5.

“We are pleased that renowned Puerto Rico restaurateur Alex Gómez will compete at the national level among the finest small business entrepreneurs across the country,” said Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

“Through Tijuana’s Bar and Grill restaurants, franchises and Tijuana’s Express counters at shopping malls throughout the island, Gómez has created job opportunities for more than 100 individuals, and invested in our community’s economic development,” Collazo said.

After the national awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. McMahon will continue National Small Business Week with a bus road show starting in Jacksonville, Fla. and then continue on to South Carolina and North Carolina.

Each stop she will meet with small business owners, visit small businesses and hold roundtable discussions. Additionally, virtual events, recognition and educational opportunities throughout SBA’s 10 Regions and 68 Districts will be held throughout the week.