Titín Foundation reaching out to diaspora for donations to Puerto Rico

Nonprofit organization Titín Foundation unveiled the sinfinespr.org platform to encourage donations to other nonprofits working to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

The nonprofits providing help on the ground need to “have resources available to strengthen their efforts and get funds to address the ongoing emergency,” Titín Foundation officials said.

Sinfinespr.org has a database of more than 1,000 local nonprofits registered and validated in the Puerto Rico Department of State. They all provide services to and from Puerto Rico.

The platform features a donation button to contribute to the registered organizations, which will appear on the page. Donations will be sent directly to the organization, Titín Foundation stated in a release.

The organization profiles within the platform include their financial and administrative information.

“This guarantees transparency and access to information for the platform’s visitors,” Titín Foundation stated.

Just before Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, Titín Foundation activated its CUENTAx2 matching funds campaign through which the 20 participating organizations will have the opportunity to raise funds through the ATH Móvil button on sinfinespr.org.

Titin Foundation will match 100% of the recollected funds, up to $5,000 per organization.

“Many of the participating organizations have refocused their campaign efforts to address the urgent Hurricane Fiona relief efforts,” Titín Foundation stated.

People outside Puerto Rico looking to contribute, but don’t have ATH Móvil service, may send an email to Titín Foundation for further instructions.

The nonprofit is also raising funds alongside the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture in Chicago.