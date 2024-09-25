Tony Santana Foundation awards scholarships to Conservatory of Music students

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tony Santana Foundation President José A. Santana announces the scholarships.

The program provides support to three outstanding young women.

José Santana de la Rosa, president of the Tony Santana Foundation, announced the launch of a scholarship program for outstanding music students enrolled at the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music.

“In this new scholarship program, the foundation provides financial support to three outstanding young women in their studies. The subjects included are music education, classical music, as well as jazz and Caribbean music,” said Santana.

The first scholarship recipients are: Lyann S. Delgado-Figueroa, a violinist in music education; Gabriela Rodríguez-Quiñones, a flutist in classical music; and Fabiola Muñoz-Ortiz, a cuatro player in jazz and Caribbean music.

Selected based on their achievements and financial need, the students were chosen by department heads through the associate dean of student affairs at the conservatory.

The Santana Foundation has also supported students from the International School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts at Ana G. Méndez University, which honors the name of José A. “Tony” Santana, as well as students from the Business, Tourism and Entrepreneurship Division at the school.