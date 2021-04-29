Toro Verde opens $1.2M ‘ToroBike,’ world’s longest cable bike circuit

The circuit has capacity for four bikes simultaneously, which slide through four stations of different lengths, Toro Verde CEO Jorge Jorge-Flores said.

Toro Verde Adventure Park in Orocovis has officially opened its newest attraction, ToroBike, a $1.2 million venture that has been certified by Guiness World Records as the longest cable bike circuit in the world, at 322.25 meters long.

During the unveiling, company and government officials noted that it consists of four platforms, in the shape of a tree, specifically designed not to detract from the beauty of the mountainous area and the spectacular view of the entire north coast of Puerto Rico that it offers to those who accept the challenge of taking the tour.

The circuit has capacity for four bikes simultaneously, which slide through four stations of different lengths, Toro Verde CEO Jorge Jorge-Flores said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=694970&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=694970&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

By mid-2022, a second phase of the Toro Bike attraction will be completed, through an additional $1.5 million investment, he said. That project will add an outdoor dining area, serving bread baked on the premises, as well as coffee grown and roasted in Toro Verde.

“It has been many years of hard work, problems, achievements and goals, but I thank God and all of you, for every success,” said Jorge-Jorge. “This is a new link in the Toro Verde experience. I hope it will be one of many that will continue positioning Puerto Rico as one of the best destinations in the world.”

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado said the park welcomes some 200,000 people a year, “and it is an example of the positive impact that the tourism industry has on the quality of life of our citizens. In addition to generating 150 direct jobs, the demand for services generated by its visitors has given way to the creation and growth of other businesses in neighboring communities and the Porta Cordillera region.”

Prior to the traditional ribbon-cutting, the Toro Bike facility received its certification from the Guinness World Records.

“When it comes to breaking records, the possibilities are endless. Every year, Guinness World Records helps thousands of brands and organizations around the world win hearts, minds and awards,” said Sarah Casson, official Guinness World Records judge.

“To make history, achieve titles, break world records and make a difference in the world. With more than 1,100 brand activations in 77 countries annually, only 8,000 records are approved per year,” she said.

“Today we welcome Toro Verde Adventure Park to the world beyond books, with the longest bicycle zip line in the world measuring 322.25 meters. Amazing creates extraordinary moments and today it’s official,” she said.

For record purposes, Guinness World Records considered the longest uninterrupted stretch of the attraction, Platform B to C, taking a measurement from the anchor point where the bike exits to the anchor point where the bike stops, company officials explained.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.