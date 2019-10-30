Total Petroleum spending $30M to remodel 200 gas stations in P.R.

October 30, 2019 187

Total Petroleum Puerto Rico, Corp. is investing more than $30 million to introduce a new canopy construction technique to enhance safety and reduce construction time at some 200 of its gas stations in Puerto Rico.

The remodeling program is scheduled to conclude during the first quarter of 2020 and has accumulated more than 100,000 hours of labor, company officials said.

Total has employed 15 contractors in Puerto Rico to carry out the work.

The construction of the “Fast & Safe” canopy is part of the global remodeling of Total gas stations, which includes an image change. The new image is more modern and welcoming and identifies each station with the community it serves, by including the name of the community on its canopy.

”With this launch, we continue to highlight safety, which is Total’s most fundamental value,” said Juan José Raga, general manager of Total in Puerto Rico, adding a gas station in Caguas is the first Total station in the Americas where this innovative construction technique has been used.

“Fast & Safe” builds the canopy on the floor to reduce the need for workers to work in heights. Once built, the workers lift the canopy with a system of cables. The technique, in addition to being safer, reduces construction time by approximately 20%. This technique will be employed in Puerto Rico in stations that comply with the needed requirements in terms of column positioning, he said.

“Our image overhaul and investment in remodeling highlights our commitment to Puerto Rico as well as our vision of promoting greater proximity to the customers and communities we serve,” added Raga.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.