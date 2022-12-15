TotalEnergies joins campaign supporting Pro-Children’s Hospital Society

This year’s stamps are a recreation of the original ones from 1952, created by the children of the Centro de Aprendizaje del Niño and the Casa de Salud del Hospital del Niño.

This holiday season, TotalEnergies Puerto Rico is joining the 70th anniversary celebration of the traditional stamps campaign of the Pro-Children’s Hospital Society, “Tradición de Amor.”

In alliance with the institution, TotalEnergies selected two of the stamps drawn by the children of the hospital’s Casa Salud to be gifted to customers with the purchase of a gift card from the brand.

The Christmas stamps will be available Dec. 1-Jan. 8 at participating TotalEnergies gas stations and in the gustazos.com platform. Additionally, TotalEnergies will donate $1 for every gift card bought from the Hospital del Niño.

“It’s a gift of good energy and hope, as well as easy to obtain, practical, and convenient. Ideal for students, family members, friends, and co-workers. We want this Christmas to be filled with hope for everyone. We invite you all to join the campaign Tradición de Amor for the wellbeing of our children,” said Carmen Barceló, general manager of TotalEnergies Puerto Rico.

The TotalEnergies gift cards are rechargeable and can be used in the TotalEnergies network of gas stations, with more than 200 locations around Puerto Rico, in the Bonjour convenience stores and Quartz Auto Services Service Centers.

“With this contribution, TotalEnergies will help make possible our expansion project, that will help more children with learning disabilities and their families, which will count with the capacity to attend up to 100 pre-school children, with two big rooms for seminar and conferences for parents and health professionals and more space and equipment for the Recreation and Therapy department,” said Beira Jaramillo-Suárez, executive director of the Pro-Children’s Hospital Society.

The Casa de Salud del Hospital del Niño is the only health house and pediatric rehabilitation center in Puerto Rico that offers prolonged stay services and long-term convalescence for patients from 0-21 years old with limited resources and referred and under custody of the Department of Family.

The Pro-Children’s Hospital Society established in 1952 the tradition of creating Christmas stamps to raise funds. This year’s stamps are a recreation of the original ones from 1952, created by the children of the Centro de Aprendizaje del Niño and the Casa de Salud del Hospital del Niño.