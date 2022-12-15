Type to search

In-Brief

FirstBank creates ‘the shop’ to boost small biz holiday sales

Contributor December 15, 2022
Francisco "Fravier" Umpierre, founder of Diseños Fravier, who has a booth in FirstBank's initiative.

FirstBank announced the creation of a concept known as “the shop by FirstBank,” a bank-sponsored spot in Plaza Las Américas aimed at supporting eight small businesses in boosting their product sales during this holiday season.

From Dec. 14-24, people who visit the shop by FirstBank’s first edition — located on the first level of Plaza Las Americas between Victoria’s Secret and Sephora — will find jewelry, artworks, candles, soaps, clothing, coffee cookies, dog apparel and accessories and other perfect gifts to give away this holiday.

Small businesses participating in the concept are: Guajíbaro Coffee Shop, GD Cakes, Bella The Shop, Naked Home & Body, Fravier Designs, Rogative, GoBoricua and Woofiao.

“I’m extremely excited about this opportunity that FirstBank has given me to have this spot in Plaza to stimulate my company’s sales during this Christmas season,” said Francisco “Fravier” Umpierre, founder of Diseños Fravier.

“I thank the bank for acting as a business ally and promoting this kind of initiatives aimed at helping small entrepreneurs like me to keep pushing our businesses forward,” said Umpierre, whose company is dedicated to crafting handmade jewelry. 

Aysha Issa, FirstBank’s senior vice president of Individual and Small Business Banking, said “small and medium-sized enterprises are the engine of our economy. Each growing company we help to promote has the potential to generate major changes that will have a long-term impact on the island’s financial health. And to be able to contribute to that with our innovation makes us very proud.”

According to Issa, setting up a shop in a mall is a great way to boost a small business. However, she stressed that this strategy could be out of small merchants’ budget when it comes to a high-traffic shopping center such as Plaza Las Américas.

“In our role as a facilitator for our commercial clients, we decided to implement this innovative concept to offer our SME clients a spot in Plaza Las Américas during the busiest time of the year, when they can boost their product sales and increase their income without worrying about the space rent since that’s on us,” Issa said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

First BanCorp. reports $74.6M in 3Q22 net income, steady vs. 3Q21
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 26, 2022
FirstBank, INprende launch 1Éxito Universitarios training program
Contributor October 24, 2022
FirstBank launches campaign to highlight its growth and solidity
Contributor August 17, 2022
FirstBank’s 1Éxito entrepreneur training program returns
Contributor August 15, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

First BanCorp. reports $74.6M in 3Q22 net income, steady vs. 3Q21
FirstBank, INprende launch 1Éxito Universitarios training program
FirstBank launches campaign to highlight its growth and solidity
FirstBank’s 1Éxito entrepreneur training program returns
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.