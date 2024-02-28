Puerto Rico Lottery switches to FirstBank for payments

The Traditional Puerto Rican Lottery has transitioned payment services to FirstBank.

The deputy secretary of the Puerto Rico Lottery Bureau, Lorna Huertas, announced that starting March 1, payments to suppliers and prizes of the Puerto Rico Lottery, known as Lotería Tradicional, will be made through FirstBank.

“The Puerto Rico Lottery is in the process of transitioning banking institutions, so effective March 1, payments to suppliers, as well as prize payments, will be through FirstBank of Puerto Rico,” the official explained.

Huertas noted that the transition of bank accounts will affect transactions through Thursday; however, she expects operations to normalize by Friday.

“We ask that you bear in mind that the transition will take a few days. We want our customers and collaborators to be informed about the process to avoid inconveniences,” she added.

“During the transition process, prize payment services for the Lotería Tradicional will be interrupted at the Treasury Department’s Collection Centers’ ‘Colecturías,’ at the 360 Centers and at the Integrated Services Centers. Nonetheless, the Exchange Centers, or the ‘Centros de Cambios,’ in Hato Rey, Caguas, Camuy, Humacao, Ponce and Mayagüez will operate on a regular schedule. Therefore, those who wish to cash in a winning ticket should do so at the Exchange Centers,” Huertas said.

Below are the dates and locations where services will be temporarily interrupted:

Feb. 27-29

Vieques

Feb. 29: Colecturías

Barranquitas

Bayamón

Fajardo

Guaynabo

Manatí

Moca

Naranjito

Utuado

Feb. 29: Centros 360

Aguadilla

Cidra

Minillas

Feb. 29: Integrated Services Centers

Guayama

Arecibo

San Sebastián

Rincón

Yauco

Loíza