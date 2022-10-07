Type to search

TOTE Maritime, Para la Naturaleza join to help Playa de Ponce residents

Contributor October 7, 2022
The refrigerated container loaded with its cargo of ice, both donated by TOTE Maritime Agency Puerto Rico, left for the south early Wednesday morning.

Integrated transportation company TOTE Maritime Agency Puerto Rico joined nonprofit organization Para la Naturaleza to donate a container with 2,000 bags of ice to residents of Playa de Ponce.

“At TOTE we have an unwavering commitment to our people, and we will always be available to lend a hand when needed. That’s why we joined Para la Naturaleza with the purpose of helping a Ponce community that was severely affected by the passage of Hurricane Fiona during this emergency,” said Eduardo Pagán, general manager of TOTE Maritime Agency Puerto Rico.

Ground transportation, from San Juan to Ponce, was a donation from IPM Transport. The delivery took place at the Nuevo Amanecer Center, located in Playa de Ponce, where personnel from TOTE Maritime Agency Puerto Rico and Para la Naturaleza, accompanied by community leaders, delivered the ice to the residents.

