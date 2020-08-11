In-Brief

TOTE Puerto Rico wins quality award for ‘exemplary service’

August 11, 20200177
In the last few months, TOTE Maritime has secured more than 200 additional 53’ containers, leased an additional 500 chassis and distributed 75 new gen sets for customers in Puerto Rico.
TOTE LLC’s operating companies TOTE Maritime Alaska and TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico have been honored with “Logistics Management” magazine’s “Quest for Quality Awards” for excellence as ocean carriers, the company announced.

“Our editorial team has found over the years that no matter how many economic, regulatory or operational pressures they continue to face, the carrier and service provider communities find a way to step up to the plate to meet those evolving challenges,” said Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media, LLC., the publisher of Logistics Management, which has set the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance through its “Quest for Quality Awards.”

This year, 4,504 ballots were cast by logistics and supply chain decision-makers who gave the TOTE ocean carriers top marks in IT, customer service, performance, equipment operations, and value.

“TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico is committed to excellence and to delivering our customers an unparalleled level of service,” said TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico President Mike Noone.

“I’m extremely proud of our teams – on land and at sea – for this recognition and for their ongoing dedication to our customers in the toughest of times,” he said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.

