TOTE, STG Logistics partner to deliver faster intermodal shipping solution to Puerto Rico

September 6, 2024
The partnership aligns STG’s network of inland routes, ramp access, rail relationships and 15,000 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment nationwide with TOTE’s three-day transit time.

As the carriers continue to invest in technology and infrastructure, customers “can expect even greater efficiency and reliability from this partnership.”

TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico and STG Logistics have announced a partnership to provide “the fastest rail-focused shipping solution to and from the island of Puerto Rico from anywhere in the United States and Canada.”

This collaboration merges the companies’ expertise, equipment and resources to meet the growing demand for efficient shipping solutions to the island, complementing existing rail and barge services, the companies said.

“We’re thrilled to partner with STG to provide a better rail-focused service solution to and from Puerto Rico,” said Kevin Kendrick, president of TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico.

“Our work with STG reflects our continued commitment to elevate our service while creating value and opportunity for our customers,” Kendrick said. “Many of our customers are already experiencing the benefits of this service’s efficiency, and we look forward to extending these advantages to more customers as the program continues to grow.”

The partnership integrates STG’s inland routes, ramp access, rail relationships and 15,000 pieces of equipment with TOTE’s three-day transit time, resulting in a “significant reduction in transit times from most origins across the continent, helping simplify customers’ cross-country supply chain and enhancing overall efficiency to the Puerto Rico market.”

“At STG, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the logistics industry,” commented Paul Svindland, CEO of STG Logistics. “Teaming up with TOTE, known in the trade for its relentless drive to be best in class, allows us to leverage our collective strengths and expertise to deliver unprecedented customer value than what’s available for the Puerto Rico market today. Both companies are aligned in delivering service excellence, and together, we are well-positioned to set a new standard in domestic shipping.”

