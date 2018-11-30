Boho Beach Club hotel gets P.R. Tourism Co. endorsement after $4.5M investment

November 30, 2018 33

Puerto Rico’s tourism industry is evolving in “leaps and bounds” to diversify and adapt to new trends, tastes and needs of local tourists and those visiting from abroad.

That process has the encouragement and support from the Puerto Rico Tourism Co., which endorsed a new boutique hotel, Boho Beach Club in Cabo Rojo, a 61-room property that recently underwent a $4.5 million renovation.

“It is gratifying to note that, consistent with the Tourism Co.’ objective to improve the offer and expand it throughout the island, Puerto Rican businessmen are showing a keen awakening in the tourism industry, as the Boho Beach Club Group has done by establishing the first boutique hotel in the area of Cabo Rojo,” Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said.

“This undoubtedly extends the offer in an innovative way in this region, which enjoys great demand,” she said.

Meanwhile, Raúl Fournier, president of Boho Beach Club Group, said “it’s a real honor for us to work hand-in-hand in the reconstruction of the western area’s hotel portfolio after Hurricane María’s scourge.”

“Thus, Boho Beach Club opens its doors with a unique chic bohemian concept that will delight visitors with its excellent service and comfort,” he said.

Boho Beach Club is the result of the transformation from hotel to the first boutique hotel in the region, featuring an elegant beach style. The hotel has 61 ‘Bohemian Chic’ style rooms with coffee service, mini fridge, air conditioning, television and internet among others; in addition to facilities for weddings, meetings, corporate events and family.

Its lobby connects with the Kaleo Tropical Bistro, featuring gourmet dishes, including all-day brunch.

The opening of the Boho Beach Club generates more than 60 jobs, representing a boost to the Cabo Rojo and the Porta del Sol tourist region economies, Tourism Co. executives said.