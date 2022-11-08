Triple-S, Sacred Heart University partner to offer student trainings

From left (standing): José E. Novoa, Triple-S chief medical officer, Kiebelle González, dean of Sacred Heart University’s School of Health and Sciences, and Laura Arlette-Assam, director of Talent Acquisition for Triple-S. (Seated): Ilia Rodríguez and Anuchka Ramos.

Looking to offer its science and health students an active education that is relevant to current social realities, the Sacred Heart University signed an Academic Collaboration Agreement with Triple-S, in response “to the mutual interest of promoting health and well-being in Puerto Rico, while pursuing the goal of training professionals in an integrated manner, exposing students to an advanced multidisciplinary learning method.”

Through the Agreement that began in October, Triple-S professionals will become academic and reference sources for students to teach based on real scenarios in the current health system and workplace, the entities stated.

Furthermore, Triple-S will help students participate in internship programs in the areas of nursing, health education, pharmacy, social work, nutrition, analysis and mathematics, computer science, human resources, and marketing.

“The goal is to help contribute to the development and retention of human capital in Puerto Rico, and to their eventual effective insertion into the labor market of professions related to this industry,” the companies said.

“The alliance between Sacred Heart University and Triple-S represents a new opportunity for professional development for our Sacred Heart University students. At Sacred Heart University we’re committed to providing students with a dynamic education that develops social awareness,” said Anuchka Ramos, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at Sacred Heart University.

“We’re convinced that, through this initiative, we will continue to contribute to achieving a healthier and more supportive Puerto Rico,” said Ramos.

The agreement provides for a series of educational conferences per semester aimed at students and professors on topics related to Puerto Rico’s health system, career alternatives in the field of health and the insurance industry, as well as the traits needed for a successful professional life, help to prepare the resume, and go to a job interview.

“We’re honored to strike this alliance connected by a strategic purpose of strong contribution to student development and the ongoing evolution of the Sacred Heart University faculty,” said Ilia Rodríguez, chief talent officer and administrative services of Triple-S Management. Corp.