U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce to host 5th edition of World Conference of Municipalities

April 24, 2019 200

Puerto Rico will play host the 5th World Conference of Municipalities 2019 on May 10-12, a bi-annual forum organized by the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce.

The three-day international conference will focus on the topic of economic, environment and urban development to be held at the Marriot Resort and Stellaris Casino in in San Juan.

The event is not open to the public but is expecting more than 100 mayors from 23 countries, organizers said.

The high- level municipality forum focuses on issues related to sustainable development but also covers other issues including international cooperation, security, modern development practices, hosting large scale activities and other topics in the fields of urban planning, air pollution, emergency preparedness, green energy, economics and international relations.

The Conference will feature new and different economic development programs, speakers and events with the following purposes:

· Creating sister cities between large U.S municipalities with global cities;

· Promote inter-city cooperation in economics, security and entrepreneurship development;

· Find solutions to urban sustainable development;

· Disseminate advanced urban management concepts and techniques;

· Promote global community, friendship and cooperation among enterprises and large institutions;

· Build a global network of mutual learning and cooperation among cities; and

· Spread urban civilization and progress.

“This is a big challenge for U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce to transcend national and institutional barriers by bring together participants from the public, multilateral agencies and private sectors,” said Doug Mayorga, president of the executive committee of the USMCC.

“Additionally, attendees would be recruited from around the globe in order to bring together participants from disparate geographic areas,” he said.

“I believe attendance at this conference is a prudent investment for any municipality’s future with a simple purpose: convey culture, exchange ideas, create new partnership and promote the sustainable economic development,” Mayorga said.