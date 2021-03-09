Uber Eats reports 45% increase in food orders from Aug. ’20-Jan. ’21

The “Essentials” icon on the Uber Eats app presents the user with a selection of businesses, supermarkets, and other convenience stores.

Online food ordering and delivery platform Uber Eats reported a 45% increase in orders from Puerto Rico’s supermarkets and convenience stores between August 2020 and January 2021.

“Among the items most-ordered by Puerto Ricans were beer and ice cream,” said Carolina Coto, Uber’s head of communications for the Caribbean and Central America.

The company also noted that the application registered orders of more than $450, which may represent a shift to virtual supermarkets amidst fear of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Uber Eats is planning to further expand its services from restaurant orders and delivery, to offer services from specific pharmacies, toy stores, florists, and supermarkets such as Jetson and convenience services such as La Comprita.

Jetson launched a business that does not have a physical location and whose sales are 100% online, and therefore opted for Uber Eats to manage the delivery of its orders, said company owner Andrés Fournier.

“Customers count on our performance and quality of service. Uber Eats plays a central role in both, especially for small and medium orders that are generally not cost effective for traditional supermarkets. In alliance with Uber Eats, we can serve this niche segment in a more agile and efficient way,” said Juan Colón, owner of La Comprita.

“This is a concerted effort to support local businesses and the thousands of partner couriers on the island who use the app to generate extra income,” said Coto.

The “Essentials” icon on the Uber Eats app presents the user with a selection of businesses, supermarkets, and other convenience stores. Currently, the app has more than 950 participating restaurants and businesses in Puerto Rico, many of them local ventures.

