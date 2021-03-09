Puerto Rico tech co.’s highlight gender diversity on Int’l Women’s Day

Boston Scientific Dorado’s Quality Manager, Astrid Méndez, (center) heads a staff meeting at the plant.

In celebration of International Women’s Day on Mar. 8, two of Puerto Rico’s major technology companies have reiterated their continued commitment to providing a safe workplace for women.

Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico, one of the island’s leading communications and entertainment providers, highlighted four key women from their leadership team during a virtual summit hosted by Liberty Latin America.

The summit was open to 12,000 company employees and touched on a variety of topics affecting women in the workplace, such as gender violence and how to overcome professional biases.

Local speakers included legal Vice President Carla Framil, Senior Director of Communications Giovanna Ramirez de Arellano, President Naji Khoury, and Vice President of People, Jazmin Castro.

“As part of our corporate core values, we believe in the importance of providing a safe and nurturing workplace where all of our employees will feel valued and respected…we not only want to acknowledge the valuable contribution that women bring to our company, but also provide a forum to discuss relevant topics that can help us better the workplace for them,” said Castro.

This month, Liberty Puerto Rico will also be airing 12 inspirational segments highlighting local women taking on leadership roles from varying professional backgrounds. Among the women included in these features are Laura Tirado, CEO of delivery service UVA, and Ada Alvarez-Conde, the founder of Alto al Silencio, a nonprofit that focuses on creating awareness about dating violence.

These videos will air every day during the month of March at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Channel 85/285 HD. Liberty Puerto Rico will also be recognizing women by lighting its headquarters purple throughout the month of March.

Another major tech company showing its dedication to including women in the workplace is Boston Scientific in Dorado, a medical innovation company. Currently, 52% of the company’s strategic projects are led by women, and the company assures that they all generate high quality and cost efficient results.

“We have consistently maintained a gender balanced organization, with more than 41% of our workforce being women and 55% of the senior level, directors being women,” said Boston Scientific Dorado’s Quality Manager, Astrid Méndez.

As a company, it has also implemented several programs to make opportunities more accessible and increase employee engagement, such as Life-Work Integration, Women’s Network, and the Strategic Business Manager Program.

“At Boston Scientific, we are focused on removing obstacles so that all employees have the same opportunities for growth,” said Adneris Marrero, project manager at Boston Scientific Dorado.

“Diversity and inclusion are part of the social responsibility for which every company should bet,” she added.

Daniela Valdés is a bilingual journalist and senior at Sacred Heart University in Santurce. She will graduate in June 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in general communications. Her bylines include ROOSTERGNN Global News Network and Merodea. She also has collaborated with STV Noticias, the only digital newscast in Puerto Rico that is completely produced by university students.