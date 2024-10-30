Boston Scientific Dorado marks 35 years in medical device industry

Boston Scientific Puerto Rico headquarters is located in Dorado.

The company employs more than 1,500 people, with 35% having been with the company for 15 years or more.

Medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific Dorado has announced it is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Puerto Rico, where it has contributed significantly to the region’s economic and technological development.

“Every day I wake up motivated by the certainty that I have a purpose in my hands. Someone’s life depends on my work; it’s a great responsibility. It’s a collective commitment that lives in each one of us,” said Maritza Rosario, a manufacturing operator who has been with the company for 32 years.

The company said that beyond its contributions to Puerto Rico’s manufacturing industry and its global mission to improve patients’ lives, it offers its employees technical and professional growth opportunities through internal training programs. More than 500 employees have benefited from these initiatives, according to company officials.

Boston Scientific has been recognized as one of the Best Employers in Puerto Rico in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2021. With half of its management-level positions held by women, the company has also been recognized as a W Certified Company by Women Who Lead for eight consecutive years.

The company is further certified as an inclusive workplace under the Talento Infinito certification from the Puerto Rico Department of Labor and Human Resources.

Boston Scientific actively collaborates with universities and schools across Puerto Rico to inspire students’ interest in careers within the manufacturing and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. Working alongside professors and industry experts, the company helps identify current technological needs to strengthen Puerto Rico’s medical device sector.

Since its establishment in 1989, the company has “fulfilled its mission to transform lives through innovative medical solutions that have managed to improve the quality of life of more than 4.84 patients per minute worldwide,” it stated.

The company also partners with nonprofit organizations such as CAP, Fundación Puertorriqueña de Síndrome Down, MDA, and SER de Puerto Rico. It also demonstrates environmental commitment through recycling initiatives and investments in solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations.