Women Who Lead Forum to honor top-certified companies in Puerto Rico

Frances Ríos is the CEO of Women Who Lead.

The event will feature the Women Certified Company program’s 10th anniversary.

The 10 companies with the highest certification scores and some of their best practices will be highlighted at the Women Who Lead Forum, as part of the Women Certified Company program’s 10th anniversary event, slated to be held on Nov. 1 at La Concha Hotel in San Juan.

Additionally, the 30 companies preferred by female talent in Puerto Rico will be recognized, and the second edition of the book “Women of Impact in the Business World,” featuring writings by 20 co-authors, will be presented.

“Over the past 10 years, the certification has allowed us to track the progress that companies have made in their practices with respect to female talent. Our team is very proud to have contributed to promoting it … acknowledging there is still a long way to go to achieve equity in many areas,” said Frances Ríos, CEO of Women Who Lead.

Ríos explained that due to the certification’s high ethical standards and commitment to transparency, Women Who Lead has, from the first edition, implemented a self-imposed audit process to validate its methods and results through the RSM Puerto Rico firm.

“Self-imposing an audit is something that is rarely seen,” said Doris Barroso, managing partner of RSM in Puerto Rico. “While for Women Who Lead, it demonstrates their transparency with the issue of women’s inclusion, for us at RSM, it is more than a privilege to audit and validate the results of such a transcendental test for companies, women and Puerto Rico.”