Tu Papeleta PR offers comprehensive, free resource to Puerto Rico voters

NIMB Staff October 30, 2024
Tu Papeleta PR has been active since 2020 and became a nonprofit in 2024, dedicated to civic education and fostering active participation in Puerto Rico’s democratic process.

The online platform seeks to empower the island’s electorate in the upcoming general elections.

Tu Papeleta PR, a nonpartisan online platform, is available to help Puerto Rico’s voters navigate the upcoming general elections, offering a “comprehensive and free resource where they can learn in depth about the candidates, their proposals, and the critical issues that will define the island’s future, in addition to learning more about how to properly exercise their vote.”

Designed for easy access by users of all technological skill levels, the platform provides essential information to facilitate decision-making ahead of the 2024 elections, according to its developers.

Key features available to voters include:

  • Identifying their voting center, electoral precinct, electoral unit, chamber district and senatorial district.

  • Accessing a sample of the ballots they will encounter at polling stations on Nov. 5.

  • Taking an interactive quiz to see how their positions align with the proposals of the gubernatorial candidates.

  • Comparing gubernatorial candidates’ proposals on key issues.

“The platform’s mission is to promote greater voter empowerment, fostering transparency and access to a participatory democracy,” organizers said.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
