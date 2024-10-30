FirstNet – Innovation, planning, response and recovery in the face of disasters

In addition to providing technical support to program subscribers in Puerto Rico and the USVI, Liberty follows FirstNet’s development program as it was planned since its inception.

Liberty and FirstNet have a mutual collaboration agreement in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI). FirstNet is the first and only network created exclusively by the federal government to provide mobile broadband communication to first responders and public safety agencies. These include the police, fire, medical emergency and emergency management departments, in addition to hospitals, municipalities and critical infrastructure needed to work in any emergency.

Public safety agencies subscribed to FirstNet have access to a dedicated fleet of rapid-deployment mobile equipment before, during and after any atmospheric event. This access is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and helps responders to stay connected to critical information during responses.

“To keep our first responders connected during an emergency is at the heart of what we do at FirstNet. We know that our first responders trust their mobile service to be able to save lives and protect property. This is why FirstNet has made important investments in Puerto Rico, and we work hard to guarantee that they can stay connected when they need it the most,” said Wilfredo Pereira, senior market manager for FirstNet in Puerto Rico and the USVI.

According to Pereira, FirstNet’s Operations and Response Team works with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Government of Puerto Rico. He added that in recent months, FirstNet has conducted preparation exercises to test and align its response plans with key public safety agencies.

"FirstNet constantly checks its protocols and is ready to respond at any moment. No matter where a first response agency goes, FirstNet is present, helping to ensure that our first responders have access to a reliable network to coordinate and communicate their disaster response effectively," Pereira concluded.

“FirstNet constantly checks its protocols and is ready to respond at any moment. No matter where a first response agency goes, FirstNet is present, helping to ensure that our first responders have access to a reliable network to coordinate and communicate their disaster response effectively,” Pereira concluded.

For more information on how to subscribe to the FirstNet network, those interested may visit Liberty’s stores, call 939-739-2222 or visit www.FirstNet.com/PuertoRico.