12 emerging co.’s pitch concepts at Unlock Capital Investor Showcase

Unlock Capital Program Director Ernesto Villarini speaks during the event.

Emerging companies shared their innovative solutions with investors and potential business partners.

The Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA) recently held its third annual Unlock Capital Investor Showcase 2024, where 12 emerging companies pitched their ventures to investors and an expert advisory panel.

The event, held at the Banco Popular Foundation, provided entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their businesses, network with investors and potential business partners, and celebrate their accomplishments over the past year as they continue to seek growth capital.

Among the participating companies were Anisoptera, Abartys Health, Löfte Natural Care, Gyftgram, Harmoney, KONTI Design, My Cloud Menu, Peccas Helado Artesanal, Watric Energy Resources, Piketú, and Little Things.

These businesses represent a range of sectors, including technology, health care, hospitality, manufacturing, finance and consumer products.

“These companies represent the spirit of innovation and growth that drives economic development in Puerto Rico and beyond,” said Ernesto Villarini, managing director of CDVCA.

“The Unlock Capital Investor Showcase provides a unique platform for entrepreneurs to demonstrate their ability to innovate and grow,” he said. “We work with founders that look to further the development of their businesses and increase capacity to deliver key products and services to their target markets, which, in turn, generates social and economic development.”

Over the past decade, CDVCA has been committed to fostering economic growth in Puerto Rico, investing in more than 185 companies and contributing to the retention or creation of more than 10,000 jobs.

Since 2016, CDVCA has served as the General Partner of the Puerto Rico Fund for Growth investment program, managing more than $45 million in fund and direct company investments. In 2021, CDVCA launched Unlock Capital, a finance-focused business accelerator tailored to entrepreneurs’ needs.

With support from the Puerto Rico Department of Housing and Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program funding, CDVCA has supported 45 companies over the past three years, helping them secure more than $6 million in aggregate growth financing, Villarini noted.

The experience gained in Puerto Rico provided CDVCA with the expertise to launch Unlock Capital nationally, he added. In 2024, CDVCA provided virtual business acceleration services to 30 additional companies in 16 states and Puerto Rico.

The second Unlock Capital cohort will have its own showcase in New York on Nov. 22, supported by the Minority Business Development Agency.

The Unlock Capital program is also made possible through partnerships with organizations such as the Mentor Capital Network, Invest Puerto Rico, and Ferraiuoli LLC, Villarini said.