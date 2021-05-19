Uber: Phones, wallets are most forgotten items during rides through app

According to this report by Uber, the top 10 items most forgotten by users when using the application were: Phone/camera; wallet/purses; keys; bags/boxes; headphones/speakers; eyeglasses; clothing; e-cigarettes; ID/driver’s license; and water bottles/Thermos.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Rideshare company Uber, which arrived in Puerto Rico in July 2016, keeps tabs on what users leave behind after getting a ride, with phones and wallets among the most forgotten items by users in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as objects such as clothing, keys, glasses, and personal identification.

In addition, app users have left behind curious items such as a wedding cake, a dog, and a prosthetic leg. Other forgetful people have forgotten Yoda ears, tennis rackets, and even a skateboard.

In 2020, Fridays and Saturdays were the most common days on which items were forgotten. In addition, the day on which most users forgot an item was Nov. 1. So far in 2021, Jan. 2 and Feb. 17 have been the days when most users have forgotten their items.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=706635&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=706635&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

According to this report by Uber, the top 10 items most forgotten by users when using the application were: Phone/camera; wallet/purses; keys; bags/boxes; headphones/speakers; eyeglasses; clothing; e-cigarettes; ID/driver’s license; and water bottles/Thermos.

To recover a forgotten object on a trip requested through the Uber app, the user must follow a number of steps. On the app, go to the “Your trips” section, elect the trip where you think you forgot your item; go to the Help section and click “Lost an item,” enter a contact phone number and press “Send,” you will receive a call that will connect you with the driving partner of the vehicle where you forgot your belongings. If the partner driver confirms that they have your lost item, agree directly with them to coordinate the delivery of the item.

If more than 24 hours have passed without being able to contact the partner driver, users can use the “Help” button and select “Contact Uber for a lost item.” Uber’s support team will attempt to contact the partner driver directly.

Currently, the Uber app is available in San Juan, Bayamón, Caguas, Mayagüez, Ponce and neighboring municipalities throughout the island. It has more than 4,000 partner drivers and 175,000 users. The most popular destination among users during 2020 was Plaza las Américas, the company stated.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.