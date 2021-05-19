Airbnb rolls out initiatives to promote responsible summer travel in Puerto Rico

While emergencies and safety incidents should be reported to local authorities, this additional urgent communication channel aims to address both immediate disturbances — such as an unauthorized party in progress — as well as long-term or recurring issues within the community, Airbnb officials said.

As travel begins to pick up once again, and travelers opt to stay in entire homes, considered to be the safer way to travel according to the CDC, short-term rental company Airbnb is rolling out a number of initiatives to promote safety.

“We’ve learned that July 4 is being pegged, by some, as the ‘reopening’ date in the US, which is great for the country as well as for the Airbnb community,” the company stated. “The still current CDC guidance continues to recommend avoiding large events and gatherings, that’s why we’re introducing new rules aimed at helping to prevent unauthorized parties over the 4th of July.”

Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings in Puerto Rico during July 4th weekend, to curb the possibility of large parties or gatherings.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to this restriction, the company noted.

“We place a high priority on promoting the safety of the Hosts and guests on our platform, as well as their homes and neighborhoods. We continue our commitment to promote the tools and values of Trust and Safety in order to help minimize risks. Safety is and always will be a priority to Airbnb” said Carlos Muñoz, campaign Manager, public policy and communications in The Caribbean and Central America.

Meanwhile, Airbnb has established the Neighborhood Support Line, enabling community members to quickly and efficiently report potential breaches of our community standards. The service is also available in Spanish.

“Although the overwhelming majority of guests on Airbnb are respectful travelers and issues do not arise, we want to help resolve complaints about disturbances or nuisance in the communities of the hosts on Airbnb,” he said.

