United Retailers Association marks return of business academy

The United Retailers Association (CUD in Spanish) announced the return of its “CUD Start Your Business” academy to offer free training and support to establish new businesses.

“We’ve already been able to be part of the creation of more than 100 companies as a result of our first two editions. In this third edition, we want everyone who has a business idea to make it a reality with us,” said CUD President Jesús E. Vázquez-Rivera.

The Start Your Business initiative is part of the CUD’s educational program in partnership with Educación PyME, a Puerto Rican company dedicated to the development of business ideas and ventures.

For this third edition, in addition to offering training courses and individualized consulting, at the end of the course, the best 10 business ideas, selected by a panel of judges, will get a n economic incentive from the CUD to establish the new companies.

The CUD Start Your Business program will be receiving applications through Feb. 12 via the CUD’s website.

Business academy courses range from how to pick a good business idea and how to prepare a business plan to get financing, to the basics of human resources, management, accounting, marketing and advertising.

