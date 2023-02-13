University of Notre Dame, Yees! partner to promote entrepreneurship

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Although it costs $1,200 per participant, Yees! has committed to providing grants to cover the costs of applying and qualifying participants.

The University of Notre Dame, in partnership with Yees!, announced the arrival of their Urban Poverty & Business Initiative to the island, a business education program, that will promote the start-up of at least 30 new businesses.

This initiative, which has been implemented in India, Brazil, South Africa, and disadvantaged communities in the United States, arises with the interest of impacting low-income, disadvantaged, and adverse people to help them start and grow their own businesses.

Each program is tailored to reflect the circumstances of the impacted community.

An educational model and structure will be shared with defined steps that will make the entrepreneurial path much easier for the new entrepreneur.

In Puerto Rico, the initiative will have six sessions of business training, coaching for one year, mentoring by the University Chapters of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, and seed capital funds tied to the progress of each participant.

For example, upon completion of the first 25 steps, the participant could receive up to $2,000 of capital to start their business.

In addition, at the end of the program the participant will be able to submit their business proposal to obtain more funds through the network of collaborators of the University of Notre Dame.

This program will be in-person at the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico in San Juan, beginning Feb. 27.

