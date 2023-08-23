Type to search

UPR Humacao wins Enactus Puerto Rico competition

NIMB Staff August 23, 2023
The UPR Humacao team was named champion at the 2023 Enactus Puerto Rico National Cup.

Enactus Puerto Rico, an organization dedicated to the development of social enterprises through a network of university leaders, faculty and communities, held its Social Enterprise National Competition. More than 350 students represented 45 social enterprises seeking solutions to pressing issues on the island. 

This year, the flagship event was modified. An initial round was held in May for the “preliminary rounds and the grand final,” presented before a panel of more than 50 judges from leading companies in Puerto Rico.

“The enthusiasm and motivation were contagious. Enactus is a unique organization that invests in the ingenuity and creativity of university students on the island,” said Rosa Hernández, chair of the Enactus Puerto Rico Board of Directors. “Today, we witnessed exceptional work and the undeniable potential of these ventures, which achieve positive impact through business and innovation.”

Over the course of a week-long event, students participated in various professional growth forums and showcased the positive impact they are making on Puerto Rico’s economic, social and environmental development.

The judges selected the team from B-Paws of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) Humacao Campus as the champion. B-Paws captivated the judges with its development of dog beds made from recycled tires, benefiting multiple communities through the manufacturing, distribution and sales processes. The runner-up was a team from Interamerican University in Aguadilla with their company Puro Campo LLC. The group of finalists also included teams from Interamerican University in Bayamón, Ana G. Méndez University in Cupey and Columbia Central University in Caguas.

In the early-stage development category, the team from Ana G. Méndez University in Ponce won for its BTTPR project. Second place was awarded to La Papurria from Dewey University in Manatí.

Now, as the national champion, the UPR-Humacao team is preparing to represent Puerto Rico at the 2023 World Cup, slated to take place in the Netherlands in October.

“The talent of our students left us impressed and inspired, along with their cleverness and creativity in finding innovative solutions that promote sustainable development in our communities,” said Rody Rivera-Rojas, Enactus Puerto Rico director. “The judges had the opportunity to evaluate projects that include all of the United Nations’ global goals and contribute to Puerto Rico’s economic, environmental and social progress. With only one title to be won, this year the recognition goes to UPR Humacao.”

Enactus is a nonprofit organization that brings together over 72,000 students in 33 countries. Its global network unites business leaders, academics and students to drive their vision of creating a better and sustainable world. Through their efforts, they have impacted over 1.3 million lives. Enactus has been present in Puerto Rico for 15 years and is represented in 42 universities across the island.

