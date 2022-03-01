UPR-Río Piedras launches new master’s degree in Computer Science

US mainland projections show the creation of some 667,600 new jobs in this field, the University of Puerto Rico stated.

Computer science is one of the fields with the highest labor demand and with fundamental importance in Puerto Rico’s economic future, said Carlos J. Corrada-Bravo, coordinator of the recently launched Computer Science graduate program at the University of Puerto Rico’s School of Natural Sciences at the Río Piedras Campus.

Although it is true that — driven by the pandemic — the importance of digital technology on people’s lives has been recognized in recent years, perhaps it is not known that this “revolution” is based on advances in computer science, said the professor and researcher.

And “to continue fostering this revolution,” the Computer Science Department has created this graduate program, which will allow students to grow in a highly developed area, he said.

Citing the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, he said “jobs in the area of computer science and information technology are projected to grow 13% between 2020 and 2030, faster than the average for all professions.”

The agency also projects that some 667,600 new jobs will be added in this field.

“Our university recognizes that any investment in this program has very high potential, and will prepare world-class computer scientists,” he said.

Computer experts may be able to start new companies of great value at an international level, by penetrating market segments, and creating new jobs and new income that help the economy of Puerto Rico, he added.

Students interested in starting this degree in August 2022, may send an email or visit the program’s website.