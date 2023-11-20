Type to search

UPR, State University of New York partner to foster student exchange

Contributor November 20, 2023
UPR and SUNY officials sign the collaboration agreement.

The University of Puerto Rico and the State University of New York (SUNY), both public institutions, have renewed an academic agreement to develop collaboration mechanisms to continue encouraging student, teaching and administrative staff exchanges, and fostering research development between both institutions.

The agreement also aims to organize congresses, seminars, conferences and professional development workshops for university and external communities.

“The State University of New York (SUNY) has been an ally of the University of Puerto Rico for years, and we have developed many student exchanges that have provided unique experiences to our young university students,” said Orestes Quesada-González, executive vice president of Academic Affairs and Research at UPR’s Central Administration.

“Likewise, high-caliber research has been carried out. With this new agreement we feel extremely confident that we will continue to offer our students and our academics the best academic and research experiences to generate positive changes and transformations for everyone,” added Quesada-González.

SUNY is the largest comprehensive public university system in the United States. It was established in 1948 and today has more than 360,000 students. It began as a consolidation of 29 unaffiliated institutions, including 11 normal schools.

“As SUNY’s first Puerto Rican and African American chancellor, I am honored to reaffirm our commitment to student success and research in Puerto Rico and New York State by announcing an extended partnership with the University of Puerto Rico during the SOMOS conference,” stated SUNY Chancellor John B. King. “In addition to my family ties, I was a high school teacher in Puerto Rico early in my career.”

Both the University of Puerto Rico and SUNY share success stories and agreements with renowned entities. They have a common history of serving Hispanic populations and stand as models for higher education, school officials pointed out.

