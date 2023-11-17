Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Hato Rey Center to become Autograph by Marriott condo-hotel

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez November 17, 2023
The Hato Rey Center on Ponce de León Avenue in San Juan

The Hato Rey Center, a 220,794-square-foot building on Ponce de León Avenue, at the heart of the Golden Mile sector, is being converted into a condo-hotel that will fly the Autograph by Marriott flag once open, News is my Business confirmed.

The 16-level property will feature 168 hotel rooms and 32 residential apartments on the top three floors and is preliminarily being identified as Oro Residences, according to its website.

The initial investment for the property is estimated at around $120 million, this media outlet learned.

The property was part of Christiansen Commercial Real Estate’s portfolio and was sold for $12.5 million in December 2021 to HRC Holding QOZB LLC. The building was vacated, with the last tenant leaving in July this year, a source confirmed.

The original intent was to significantly renovate the property, which is one of the few remaining examples of tropical modernism architecture on the island, the owners said.

“The concept of the hotel was discussed later, after further analysis with a team of engineers, architects, contractors, among others. The partners are actively contemplating this development and are still working on design and other variables to determine final cost,” the owners confirmed in a statement sent to News is my Business.

The building includes four levels for parking, with a capacity for 292 vehicles, according to its description.

The Autograph Collection is part of Marriott’s Distinctive Premium tier of hotels. It includes more than 270 independent hotels and resorts in some of the most desirable destinations across more than 45 countries and territories.

The Hato Rey property will be the second Autograph by Marriott in the area, joining La Concha Resort in San Juan’s Condado sector.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

As awareness about the importance of supporting local businesses grows, the ‘Miércoles Naranja’ (Orange Wednesday) initiative now extends to the entire month of November. We all win by shopping ‘local’; specifically, by supporting the small and medium-sized business sector, which generates the majority of direct jobs in our economy.” 

Lourdes Aponte, president of the United Retailers Center, commenting on the 12th edition of Santa’s List, a survey conducted by ad agency Arteaga & Arteaga. Among its findings, the survey’s report points to six sales opportunities for businesses during the holiday season. These include “Miércoles Naranja” (Orange Wednesday), the period from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 coinciding with the distribution of Christmas bonuses, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the weeks leading up to Christmas and Three Kings Day.

More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.